After the 1906 earthquake, San Francisco had to re-build and one way they did so was through the Panama-Pacific International Exposition. A wooden chair made locally in 1915 was featured and has since been donated to the Mary Aaron Museum in Marysville.
“It was a massive showcase,” said Chris Pedigo, a museum volunteer.“This chair shows off Sutter and Yuba County craftsmanship.”
Grand fairs and expositions were very common in the early 1900s. People traveled all over the world to view and be a part of this exposition.
Pedigo said that some 75 members of the Yuba-Sutter delegation traveled to see this chair because they were proud of their community and the United States.
For more information on the chair visit Mary Aaron Museum, 704 D St., Marysville.