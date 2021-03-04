Editor’s Note: Object Lesson is an occasional series of features connecting area residents with local history by examining items in the collections of local museums.
Sitting at the entrance of the Stonyford Museum are two message stones originally located in the town of Zackery in the early 1800s – an area that is now under the water of East Park Reservoir.
“At the time because there was no post office and mail was delivered by stagecoach, residents would leave messages for their neighbors or a supply list that would be picked up by and delivered to one another,” said museum historian Joyce Bond.
According to Bond, the town of Zackery was dismantled and moved to what is now known as Stonyford as the demand for more water sources in the area grew and brought the need for the East Park Reservoir.
When the original settlement was dismantled and moved, the message stones were relocated as well, said Bond.
“At first glance the stones have the appearance of tombstones however upon closer inspection carved into the stones are a small rectangular cut out,” said Bond.
Messages were held in these cut outs until picked up by local residents, said Bond.
The museum works in collaboration with the Stonyford Museum Youth Club to host monthly events to inspire and promote historical learning experiences and these stones were the topic of discussion last month.
The next Stonyford Museum Youth Club meeting will discuss pioneer living and there will be a bread and butter making demonstration. The meeting, scheduled for March 20, will be held at Stonyford Community Hall, 249 Market Street, Stonyford, starting at 1 p.m.
Housed in the old town hall, the Stonyford Museum is open on the second Sunday of each month November through February, the second and fourth Sundays of each month March through October or by appointment.
The museum is located next to the Stonyford Post Office, 259 Market St., Stonyford.
Admission is free but donations and memberships are appreciated.
For more information, call 963-3534.