The Sutter County Museum recently received a few new donations to add to its vast collection of Yuba-Sutter history, and the pieces are sure to take some local residents back to the good old days.
Jessica Hougen, director and curator of the Sutter County Museum, said Dr. Michael Andrews – a former local podiatrist and longtime resident of the area – recently donated a few of his high school yearbooks to the museum as well as two menus from his popular high school hang out, Andy’s Drive-In in Yuba City.
“He brings us all kinds of treasures, but this one is really fun,” said Hougen.
Inside each of the yearbooks, dated 1954 through 1956, there is a picture of Andrews and several other high school students hanging out in the parking lot of Andy’s with their cars.
According to Hougen, Andy’s was the go-to hang out spot for high school students in the 1950s, along with other members of the community.
Andy’s Drive-In opened in Yuba City in 1947 and was located at 511 Colusa Avenue, on the corner of Plumas Street and Colusa Highway.
The restaurant, which was open 24 hours a day, featured a circular dining room so cars could park along the outside of the building, said Hougen.
“It was one of those great ‘50s diners where the carhop would come and take your order,” said Hougen.
The menu features several diner staples including hamburgers, fried chicken, a barbecue sandwich, grilled chopped liver sandwich, and the diner’s specialty – an extra thick milkshake.
“People tend to not bring in stuff that was familiar to them in their lifeline but we really need to be collecting things from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s to preserve those times in history,” said Hougen.
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the museum to close its doors for the better part of 2020, the facility reopened to the public with reduced hours last month. At this time, the museum is open Wednesday through Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 12-4 p.m.
The Sutter County Museum is located at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
For more information, visit the Sutter County Museum website at www.suttercountymuseum.org.