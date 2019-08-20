Editor’s Note: “Object Lessons” is a feature that appears occasionally in the Appeal-Democrat and focuses on historic artifacts that help tell the history of Yuba-Sutter.
A kitchen set-up from the turn of the century may be recognizable to many, but how the utilities inside of actually function may not be so easily understood. An example can be found on display at the Sutter County Museum.
“We get quite a few kids on field trips who come in here and know this is a kitchen area, but they have no idea the process it took to make a meal back then,” said Jessica Hougen, the museum director.
Inside of the kitchen display is a wood-burning stove, a butter churn from the early 1900s, a general kitchen table, a ball and socket waffle maker and other various cooking utensils used during the time.
“The stove weighs a ton, it’s made of metal, and it had to be on all day for ironing and access to hot water,” Hougen said. “Can you just imagine having to keep that on all day, even during the summer? It’s fun to think about how people back then ate many of the same things we did, but we can get is so much easier now. There were no refrigerators then and you couldn’t just go to the store and grab butter. You had to make it in your kitchen,” Hougen said.
She said the display is always a good reminder to not take the innovation we have now for granted.
For more information visit Sutter County Museum at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City.