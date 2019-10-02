“Editor’s Note: “Object Lessons” is a feature that appears occasionally in the Appeal-Democrat and focuses on historic artifacts that help tell the history of Yuba-Sutter.”
The elegant grand piano that was once housed at one of Marysville’s first houses of worship, a Presbyterian church on D street, can now be found inside of the Mary Aaron Museum in Marysville.
“This was considered a luxury item for the time,” said Chris Pedigo, a museum volunteer.
The grand piano was originally made in New York and was brought into the Presbyterian sanctuary in the mid-1800s. Hundreds gathered weekly to hear it’s tune and mingle with others in the neighborhood.
“They would sing songs, listen, have social events and more. Churches were a bigger deal then,” Pedigo said.
Today, the same piano in restored condition retails at some $30,000. Pedigo said back then people invested heavily into churches.
“It brought people together. Even then, music drew people close. Locals would come together and send praises to God.”
The piano was donated to Mary Aaron Museum in the 1970s, after the church burned down. It was never rebuilt.