Editor’s Note: “Object Lessons” is a feature that appears occasionally in the Appeal-Democrat and focuses on historic artifacts that help tell the history of Yuba-Sutter.”
Portraits of the Harters, for whom Harter Parkway in Yuba City was named after, can be found inside the Sutter County Museum in Yuba City.
“The Harters have been in the area since the 1840’s. They’re engraved in the history of our area,” said Jessica Hougen, the museum director.
“They were peach farmers and owned the cannery. They even owned the property this museum sits on. They’re the reason we’re here,” Hougen said.
Hougen said the Harters gifted a significant amount of money, along with the local historical society, to the county to fund the museum and the park behind it. She said the community was very important to them and they wanted it to be remembered.
Sharyl Simmons, a museum volunteer, said during the Harter era, canneries were the biggest employers in Sutter County. She said people working at canneries were earning more than nurses who worked at what was once Fremont Hospital.
“They owned the canneries, but they still worked six days a week like everyone else. They were very hands on and greatly respected in the community,” Sharyl said.
For more information on the Harter portraits visit Sutter County Museum at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City.