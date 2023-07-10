The Buddhist Church of Marysville will be hosting the Obon Festival on Saturday in downtown Marysville at 125 B St.
The festival, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 4 p.m. with a “Hatsubon Service'' and a tour of the temple will follow at 5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., a storytelling session will take place with the reading of "Momotaro, the Peach Boy” and “Suikawari: The Japanese Game of Watermelon Splitting.”
Later, at 7:30 p.m., an Obon Odori dance will take place followed by the Koyasan Spirit of Children’s Taiko Group with a drum performance at 8 p.m.
Prior to the festival, Obon Odori dance practice sessions will be available to anyone interested. They will take place today and Thursday from 7-9 p.m. at the Marysville Buddhist Church annex, located at 125 B St.
“All are welcome to join the dance practice sessions and dance at the festival,” organizers said.
The event on Saturday also will feature box dinners of teriyaki boneless chicken, rice, string bean aemono, tsukemono, a slice of orange, dessert and a bottle of water starting at 3 p.m. The cost of a box dinner is $20. A snow cone booth will open at 5 p.m.
For more information, call the Buddhist Church of Marysville at 530-743-6426.