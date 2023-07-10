The Buddhist Church of Marysville will be hosting the Obon Festival on Saturday in downtown Marysville at 125 B St.

The festival, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 4 p.m. with a “Hatsubon Service'' and a tour of the temple will follow at 5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., a storytelling session will take place with the reading of "Momotaro, the Peach Boy” and “Suikawari: The Japanese Game of Watermelon Splitting.”

