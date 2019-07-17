A Japanese Buddhist custom that honors the spirits of ancestors is scheduled as part of an annual event on Saturday in Marysville.
The annual Obon Odori Festival will be at the Buddhist Church of Marysville and will feature church and community members taking part in traditional Japanese dances.
“The church is over 100 years old, itself, and Obon has been celebrated here for a long time,” said a member of the church. “There are 90-year-olds who are participating and dancing in the event.”
It has been celebrated in Japan for more than 500 years and traditionally includes a dance and several activities. Traditional attire will be worn and instruments used by the dancers participating in the dance.
The church will loan out yukatas, traditional Japanese garments worn by men and women, as part of the dance. Different dances will feature different fans — some will be round and others will be folding depending on the dance.
Wooden kachi kachi castanets, which are worn on people’s hands and make a clapping sound, will be part of the dance.
The event also features box dinners of teriyaki chicken and rice for takeout starting at 3 p.m. Cost is $14 and people can reserve their meal ahead of time or they will be available on a first come, first served basis.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Obon Odori Festival.
WHEN: Saturday, July 20, memorials start at 4 p.m., the dance starts at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Buddhist Church of Marysville, 125 B Street, Marysville.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: call 743-6426.