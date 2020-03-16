A proposal to build an off-highway vehicle track has been submitted to Marysville for the river bottoms area.
City officials are currently gathering feedback about the proposal and are planning a public hearing before the Marysville Planning Commission next month. Off-highway vehicles are motor vehicles which are exempt from registration and operated exclusively off public roads and highways – e.g. motorcycles, trail bikes, dune buggies, all-terrain vehicles, jeeps and snowmobiles.
“The applicant is looking at leasing up to 65 acres of land of what used to be an old driving range area of Riverfront Park,” said Jonathan Wright, director of Community Development for Marysville.
If approved, the track would be located just north of the Riverfront MX Park along Biz Johnson Drive and would run along the waterside levee of northwest Marysville to the Binney Junction area. The applicant – Robert Myers of FX Motorsports – intends to build a track to host outdoor race events and conduct testing on vehicles manufactured by the applicant’s company.
City staff conducted a study and determined that the project would not have a significant effect on the environment, as long as the applicant incorporates certain mitigation features, like making sure the track is setback far enough from bodies of water.
Wright’s department prepared a draft mitigated negative declaration regarding the project that interested parties are encouraged to submit comments about. The public review period ends on March 26. Comments must be submitted in writing, including email, to the Community Development Department. To review the document, visit the department at City Hall between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“On April 8, we will have a hearing regarding a conditional use-permit for the project, and that will dictate whether or not they can operate there and what the parameters will be,” Wright said.
The hearing will be April 8 at 6 p.m. inside the Council Chambers at City Hall – 526 C St., Marysville.
For more information, contact Wright at 749-3940 or jwright@marysville.ca.us.