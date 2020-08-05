A local off-roading club is organizing a clean-up event later this month to remove vehicles that were abandoned in the river bottoms.
Dustin Daundivier, founder of the Facebook group “530 Recovery & Everything Off Road,” said the group will be partnering with SAYLove on Aug. 29 for the vehicle removal event.
“We are all coming together to clean up and drag abandoned cars out from our river bottoms with our off road trucks,” Daundivier said.
The effort will be during SAYLove’s monthly community clean up, which is conducted on the last Saturday of every month. Daundivier, who also works at Sunsweet, said the local company will be sponsoring the event.
According to SAYLove, Yuba County Code Enforcement has tagged over 120 vehicles in the river bottoms for removal. The vehicles don’t have identification numbers and more than half have reportedly been stolen.
The 530 Recovery & Everything Off Road group participated in a similar clean-up event in June 2019. Group members worked to haul old vehicles, boats and trash to a central area for collection with dumpsters. Daundivier said the group’s numbers have more than doubled since last year’s event.
Daundivier said members will meet around the Grays Beach and Shad Pad area around 8 a.m. on the day of the event. Those interested in volunteering can RSVP or find more information at https://bit.ly/2XxJETP.