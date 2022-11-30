The nonprofit involved with the Yuba-Sutter Off the Leash Dog Park will hold its 2nd annual fundraiser, “UNLEASH THE JOY,” on Saturday at the Yuba City park.
Located at 2050 Wild River Dr. in Yuba City, the park’s fundraiser is scheduled to take place from 9-11 a.m. Organizers said all members of the public are invited to attend.
The event will include the following:
– A “MEGA” raffle with over $2,500 in local prizes
– Three local food trucks: Rosie’s Sno Biz, Valencia’s Tacos and Supreme Gyros
– Yuba City K9 Officers Association Police K9 demo with handler Martin and K9 Eddie
“In this season of giving, this may be of interest to the community as dogs (and all animals) have been a tremendous source of comfort throughout the past few years, and the park hopes to continue to give dogs and their owners a place to socialize, play, and stretch their legs,” organizer Colleen Leary said. “This local gem is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, funded and maintained entirely by volunteers and through donations and provides over five acres of land, leased by Caltrans, for dogs and their humans to safely walk/run/play off-leash, to promote responsible dog ownership, and ultimately bring community together.”