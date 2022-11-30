The nonprofit involved with the Yuba-Sutter Off the Leash Dog Park will hold its 2nd annual fundraiser, “UNLEASH THE JOY,” on Saturday at the Yuba City park.

Located at 2050 Wild River Dr. in Yuba City, the park’s fundraiser is scheduled to take place from 9-11 a.m. Organizers said all members of the public are invited to attend.

Tags

Recommended for you