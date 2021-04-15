A new fabrication company is up and running in Olivehurst that specializes in insulated foam panel buildings that the founders believe are ideal for housing homeless individuals.
“The company is focused on high-quality affordable houses for all those in need, but the initial thrust is to create affordable houses and shelters for the homeless, and largely use the homeless to build them,” said Roger Morgan, co-founder and CEO of Dura Panels Fabrication.
After Tary Garnholtz, co-founder and president of the company, acquired the machinery needed to make the insulated foam panels (SIPs), he teamed up with Morgan with the intent of producing the affordable housing units for homeless individuals.
Both men, said Morgan, have an extensive background in working to provide housing options to those in need.
The panels used for the units are made from a closed cell polyurethane sandwiched between fiber cement boards, which Morgan said is optimal material for mold, mildew and termite prevention. The material can also withstand hurricane winds, earthquakes and has a high fire rating, said Morgan.
“Being in Northern California, it was important to us to have a product that would be good in wildfire country,” said Morgan.
The Olivehurst factory has two machines onsite capable of making the panels in just about 15 minutes.
To date, Dura Panel Fabrication offers two housing unit models, the first of which is a 120-square-foot cabin-style unit that can accommodate up to four people. Morgan said they plan to furbish the cabin-style models with a kitchenette, bathroom and loft area to better utilize the small space.
Duane Enns, manager of operations, said the model would be transported in panels and could be set up in less than a day, but the final touches such as paint could extend completion of a structure a bit.
The other model made by Dura Panels Fabrication is the Bayside Bunker, a 60-square-foot unit that is intended to be an alternative to sleeping in a tent or outdoors. The model is inspired by the Conestoga Huts first utilized in Eugene, Ore.
The unit is insulated and has a locking door for safety and security, said Morgan, and can accommodate a small bed.
Morgan said the company has a trailer specifically designed to transport the units so they can be easily set up and moved as needed.
Enns said the company is also looking into installing solar panels in the units to provide light and other conveniences such as fans.
“Solar will make the units a lot more energy efficient and easier to set up, since you won’t need to hook up any power,” said Enns.
Morgan said the Bayside Bunker will cost $3,950 to purchase. The larger unit – with the bathroom, kitchenette and sleeping loft – would cost about $23,000. However, a more accurate estimate is around $27,000 when one factors in costs for electrical, plumbing, the cost of the land, permit fees, furnishings, transportation and finish work.
“We’ll know better after doing one or two and reserve the right to adjust,” said Morgan.
As the new company gets production started, Morgan said the company is focused on hiring veterans and homeless individuals to work in the plant and help erect the houses in the field.
Manny Vasquez, director of human resources, said he has been working with local organizations including 14Forward, Habitat for Humanity, the Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium and the Regional Emergency Shelter Team (REST) to connect with local veterans and homeless populations to get the building process started.
“We are looking for people who are willing and able to work,” said Vasquez. “We want to be able to provide them job skills and a home and hopefully get them on the road towards life off of the streets.”
Morgan said the company hopes to expand further to offer larger structures in the future and would also like to make units specialized for seniors.
“Hopefully we can do some good for mankind,” said Morgan.