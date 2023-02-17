Wheatland Union High School is offering an alternative early college access program for students looking to earn college credits in high school.
Pirates at SEA, meaning scholar enrichment academies, presents students with an opportunity to complete their first two years of college while earning their high school education.
Director of CTE & College Readiness Carol Keiser said that Pirates at SEA serves as an alternative to earning credits through Advanced Placement (AP) courses, in which students risk not earning their course credits should they fail an AP exam at the end of the school year.
“A student could get an A in the class all year long, but if they have a bad day testing or they just don’t test well in general, they would have to retake that same course content in a college class,” Keiser said.
Pirates at SEA instead facilitates dual enrollment and articulation credits for students while setting them up on a Career Technical Education pathway. Wheatland Union High School District utilizes high school instructors who meet the minimum certifications to teach their subject at a college level, Keiser said.
“We specifically tied our early college access program to our CTE courses, so when a student signs up and applies for Pirates at SEA, they declare a pathway, just like you would declare a major in college,” Keiser said.
Wheatland Union High School currently offers 14 pathways pertaining to agriculture, business, media arts, hospitality and public service. Superintendent Nicole Newman previously said that the district has recently been awarded nearly $3 million in grant funding to integrate three new Career Technical Education pathways this year, including veterinarian tech, arts, media, and entertainment, and fire science and law enforcement.
Keiser said the program is now in its third year of implementation. Starting out with around 70 students enrolled in its first year, Pirates at SEA now covers 155 students, she said.
Students who join the program can earn up to 60 college credits, and at least one class in their Career Technical Education pathway can provide college credit through an articulation or dual enrollment agreement, Keiser said. The program primarily focuses on fulfilling general education courses that all college students are expected to take in their first two years, which then allows high school students to focus on classes that specifically pertain to their career or major.
Keiser believes that this format also contributes to a decreased risk of dropping out of college once enrolled.
“(General education courses) are the classes that all those first- two-year college students have to take that burn them out, and that’s why half of our college students are dropping out of college in two years now. They get those out of the way while they’re in high school, they leave high school and then they can focus on their major classes: the classes they’re really interested in. Now they have a much higher chance of actually completing college,” she said.
Students who are interested in pursuing a career in nursing can take part in the patient care pathway at Wheatland Union High School which offers a dual enrolled medical terminology course for students to complete while they are still in high school, Keiser said. By the time students reach their junior year under this pathway, they are also eligible to take the Certified Nursing Assistant exam, she said.
“We’re putting them in a situation where they have industry recognized certification and can work at more than minimum wage right out of high school,” Keiser said. “... It’s not ‘career or college’ at our school. It’s very much ‘career and college.’”
Most pathways can be completed within two years, so many students finish two career pathways by the time they graduate high school, she said. Keiser and her team also do frequent check-ins for students to help guide them if they change their minds regarding their career or major.
“We do let them switch pathways if they decide to. Many of the skills they’re learning are transferable to other industries anyway, so it’s not like they’ve lost time or it’s been a waste of time. They just decided to refocus their technical skills,” Keiser said.