SouzaAward.jpg

Marysville Police Department Officer Ryan Souza received a lifesaving award Tuesday night during a Marysville City Council meeting after he helped save a man who was inside a vehicle that had crashed into Ellis Lake in April.

 

 Courtesy of Marysville Police Department

Marysville Police Department Officer Ryan Souza was presented with a lifesaving award Tuesday night for his actions in April that helped save the life of a man who was in a vehicle that had crashed into Ellis Lake in Marysville.

According to Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs, Souza was on duty on April 30 when a truck crashed into Ellis Lake near 16th Street. 

Tags

Recommended for you