Marysville Police Department Officer Ryan Souza was presented with a lifesaving award Tuesday night for his actions in April that helped save the life of a man who was in a vehicle that had crashed into Ellis Lake in Marysville.
According to Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs, Souza was on duty on April 30 when a truck crashed into Ellis Lake near 16th Street.
“There were two male subjects that were in the pickup,” Sachs said at Tuesday night’s Marysville City Council meeting. “They were traveling north and crashed into the lake. Officer Souza arrived on scene. One subject was on top of the truck.”
Sachs said Souza took his weighted on-duty gear off in case he had to jump into the lake. When the fire department arrived on the scene, a rope was thrown out to drag the male subject to the shore of the lake.
Sachs said because responding personnel initially thought there was only one occupant in the vehicle, Souza put his heavy police gear back on – which Sachs said weighs about 30 pounds or more.
“But then the subject said his brother was still in the vehicle,” Sachs said. “So there was a second male that was under the surface from anywhere between 10 and 15 minutes. Officer Souza saw that there was bubbles coming from that side of the vehicle. He observed the second subject extend his hand above the water, but then he immediately submerged underneath the water.”
Sachs said Souza “without hesitation,” with his weighted gear on, jumped into Ellis Lake and swam about 20 yards from the shore to where the other man was submerged. Souza then grabbed the man from underneath the water and brought him safely out.
“If it wasn’t for Officer Souza’s heroic actions that day, jumping into the water, that gentleman wouldn’t be alive today,” Sachs said.
Sachs described Souza as a “very humble guy.” So much so that Sachs said he hadn’t even heard of the incident until a “long time after it.”
“It was just another day for Officer Souza, but as you all well know, that’s just not another day for us,” Sachs said. “… To take off all your gear and put it back on and then jump into the murky waters of Ellis Lake and then swim 20 yards with all your extra gear on and pull somebody else to safety is pretty heroic. I’m honored that he works for us. He’s a great asset to our team. It’s a pleasure and an honor to be able to give him this award this evening. It’s truly deserving.”