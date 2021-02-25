While its annual Officer of the Year Dinner won’t happen this year because of the pandemic, the Marysville Exchange Club will still be honoring the recipients.
The dinner is typically held in late February and honors public safety professionals from Yuba and Sutter counties. Each honoree will be given a special plaque, a gift certificate to a restaurant and a gift certificate bundle. The recipient’s names will also be added to a perpetual plaque kept at each officer’s respective agency, according to a news release from the club.
Marysville Exchange Club is asking local businesses to donate gift cards/certificates. To donate, contact Katy Goodson at 812-2261.
The names of this year’s winners have not yet been announced, according to Goodson.