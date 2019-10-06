In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, local police officers are trading their normal uniform patches for something a little more ... pink.
Yuba City and Marysville police officers are wearing patches with pink stitching to help raise awareness for breast cancer research and treatment – with Marysville Police Officer’s Association selling pink patches to raise funds for research and treatment.
Britney Melchor, dispatch and records supervisor for Marysville Police Department, wrote in an email that the Pink Patch Project started in 2013 with the Seal Beach Police Department in Southern California wearing pink patches during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In 2015, the Irwindale Police Department in California sold their patches to the community – raising more than $20,000 for City of Hope, “one of the nation’s largest and most effective cancer centers.”
Melchor said the Marysville department has been participating In the Pink Patch Project since 2017 and officers can wear pink patches in October if they choose to and dispatch and non-sworn staff wear pink ribbons on their uniforms,
Yuba City police Lt. Jim Runyen said the Yuba City department has been participating for about four or five years and has authorized its officers to wear pink patches if they choose to.
Runyen said non-sworn staff can also wear pink shirts.
“Many people die from breast cancer or people are affected by it,” Runyen said. “Anything you can do to help bring awareness and maybe someday help a cure be found for it.”
Melchor said the Marysville department has the goal of increasing awareness about benefits of early detection and intervention to combat the disease and raise money from pink patch sales for research, education and treatment breast cancer.
“Marysville Police Department participates not only to honor the survivors, but also remember those who lost the battle,” she said.
Melchor said the department also wants to see how far their patches can travel. They’re encouraging people to travel with the Marysville Police Department pink patches – she said, most recently, one of their patches made an appearance in Maui, Hawaii.
Anyone in the community can purchase a pink patch at the Marysville Police Department through the Marysville Police Officer’s Association for $10.
She said 100 percent of proceeds go to benefit breast cancer research and treatment in Yuba-Sutter and the patches are sold all year long, not just in October.
“The Marysville Police Department is proud to be participating in the Pink Patch Project – a collaborative effort amongst California public safety agencies to combat breast cancer by raising public awareness and raising funds for breast cancer research and treatment,” Melchor said.