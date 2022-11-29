Three weeks after the Nov. 8 general election, Sutter County released its final official election results Tuesday with certification of those results expected today.
Many of the final winners were unchanged from previous updates, but close races for Yuba City and Sutter Union school board contests were made more clear.
Sutter County Clerk Donna Johnston said two additional voters “cured their signatures” and were included in Tuesday’s report. Johnston said she would certify the results today with the state.
Among the closer races, Greg Quilty pulled ahead of Shari Tucker in a tight race for the Yuba City Unified School District Board Trustee Area 5 seat. After Tuesday’s final update, Quilty garnered more votes than Tucker with 744 to Tucker’s 730. In total, Quilty won 50.47% of the vote to Tucker’s 49.53%.
Another close race was for the Sutter Union High School Board. The previous election results update showed a tie for the last seat among the three open for the board. As of Tuesday, that tie was broken. According to the final official results, Larry Munger finished with 2,019 votes, Allen Jaynes had 1,467 votes, and Carl Pratt took the final spot with 1,267 votes.
While the final results didn’t change, another close race involved current Yuba City Councilmember Grace Espindola who was running for the Yuba City City Council District 3 spot. Her opponent, Mike Pasquale, ended up narrowly defeating Espindola with 996 votes to Espindola’s 897 votes. In total, Pasquale got 52.61% of the vote to Espindola’s 47.39%.
The Live Oak City Council race also was officially decided for its three open seats. Ashley Hernandez ended up leading all candidates with 819. Bob Woten and Jeramy Chapdelaine also secured spots on the council with Woten receiving 767 votes and Chapdelaine getting 757 votes. Cruz Mora was fourth with 696 votes and current Councilmember J.R. Thiara received 690 votes. Aleks Tica got 572 votes and Noel Grove got 543 votes.
Among some of the more lopsided victories was the race for two other Yuba City City Council seats. Current Yuba City Mayor Dave Shaw beat Brendon Messina for the Yuba City City Council District 1 seat with 64.86% of the vote to Messina’s 35.14%. Shaw received a total of 1,781 votes to Messina’s 965.
Current Yuba City Councilmember Marc Boomgaarden also had a big win over challengers Sukh Sidhu and Chuck Smith. Boomgaarden received 2,490 total votes. Sidhu got 1,385 and Smith received 1,318 votes. While Boomgaarden didn’t garner more than 50% of the vote, he did receive 47.95% to Sidhu’s 26.67% and Smith’s 25.38%.
The results for Sutter County’s Measure A, a proposed one cent sales tax increase, remained relatively the same. According to the county’s final results, 14,027 voters chose not to support the measure while 13,152 voted for it. Overall, 51.61% voted against Measure A and 48.39% voted to approve it.
Measure A called for an added one cent sales tax for a period of nine years that would have raised about $19 million a year in revenue for the county. If the increase was approved, the new county retail sales tax rate would have been 8.25%. A one cent increase is an additional cent on each dollar spent. The new rate also would have only applied to certain items.
Because of the county’s limited ability to generate tax revenue and compete with surrounding counties and jurisdictions, it is now at risk of more cuts, including to its fire department and sheriff’s department. Along with public safety departments, the county’s museum and library are also at risk of losing funding.
Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith previously said after the Nov. 18 election results update showed the measure had failed that it was too early to say what exactly may need to be cut moving forward.
“We have a mid-year budget review coming up,” Smith previously said. “We’ll go into our budget review cycle in January. I don’t anticipate immediate service cuts. With vacant positions that come up, we’ll likely hold those positions. There could be service cuts based on the number of vacancies. … We may have to shift people.”
He previously said some programs may be put on pause.
“We’re going to do our best to maintain and work with our partners in the cities and regions to maintain,” Smith said. “We’re working on possible joint dispatch and other things. … I don’t anticipate (changes) right away, but as vacancies come up, we’ll likely keep them vacant. We will likely keep the position unfilled to save money at least in the general fund departments.”
Sutter County District 3 Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer said on Nov. 18 that he respected the people’s ultimate decision not to approve the measure.
“I respect the people’s vote. I voted yes because I personally knew what I would have done with the money. I know it would have kept my family safe,” Ziegenmeyer previously said. “... I spoke with past fire chiefs and past supervisors to really dig deep on this whole measure. I wanted to get their opinions too. You had a lot of chiefs and supervisors supporting this.”