Surrounded by levees, many of Marysville’s residents may have seen more ongoing work being done recently on those hills in certain areas that help protect the city in case of heavy rains or flooding.
Tom Engler, with MBK Engineers, provided an update recently to the Appeal about the improvements and maintenance that has been happening this summer.
Previously, there was levee work being done along the east side of Marysville, paralleling State Route 20. Engler said that work, termed Phase 3 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is now complete.
With that done, there is more contracted work underway between Highway 70 and the railroad behind the Bok Kai Temple and Silver Dollar Saloon – Phase 2B.
“Work is expected to continue here through summer of 2024 and will include a seepage cutoff wall, new levee near the old sand plant, and two large excavations to find and remove, if necessary, two old brick sewer tunnels from the 1850s,” Engler said in an email. “The Army Corps is also working on contracting a small berm to mitigate potential seepage under Highway 70 which may simply be added to the Phase 2B contract.”
Currently, Engler said officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working on an evaluation to determine if any additional areas around Marysville will need repairs or if this will need to be the last construction contract.