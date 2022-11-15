Colusa County Transit Authority services were suspended this week in response to a lack of available staffing. 

“We are short staffed in both dispatch and drivers,” said Colusa County Administrative Officer Wendy Tyler. “As a small transit agency when someone requires time off, we do not have a staffing pool to draw additional dispatchers or drivers from. Unfortunately, time off cannot always be managed in a way that prevents impact to our system, as emergencies occur.” 

