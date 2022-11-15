Colusa County Transit Authority services were suspended this week in response to a lack of available staffing.
“We are short staffed in both dispatch and drivers,” said Colusa County Administrative Officer Wendy Tyler. “As a small transit agency when someone requires time off, we do not have a staffing pool to draw additional dispatchers or drivers from. Unfortunately, time off cannot always be managed in a way that prevents impact to our system, as emergencies occur.”
According to Tyler, one of the biggest challenges the transit authority faces is recruiting drivers for the transit system who have the appropriate licensure, but county officials continue to seek and hire appropriately licensed drivers to mitigate this situation.
Tyler said staffing shortages have caused Colusa County Transit Authority services to be halted in the past, including two times during the COVID-19 pandemic.
County officials said transit services will be suspended through Nov. 18. Regularly scheduled transportation services are scheduled to resume Nov. 21.
The Colusa County Transit Authority offers weekly, fixed-timed routes traveling between Arbuckle, Colusa, Grimes, Maxwell, Princeton, Sites, Stonyford, Williams and Yuba City on Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., excluding county approved holidays, during regularly scheduled operations.
For more information, call the Colusa County Transit Authority at 530-458-0287.