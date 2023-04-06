An official with Yuba Water Agency gave an update on the water supply in Yuba County on Tuesday suggesting that thanks to recent storms and proper management, the county is in “fantastic shape” for the year.
According to Ryan McNally, Yuba Water’s director of water resources and flood risk reduction, water supply in Yuba County is in excellent condition.
"After three very dry years, Yuba County’s water supply is in fantastic shape this year, thanks to the exceptionally wet and snowy winter we’ve had,” McNally said Tuesday during a Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors meeting.
During his presentation on Tuesday, McNally described the health of Yuba County’s surface and groundwater supplies and how the agency works closely with local irrigation partners to manage those supplies. McNally said Yuba Water has extensive water delivery infrastructure and there are upgrades planned to ensure continued water supply reliability in the county.
“Yuba Water truly takes pride in managing our shared water resources in partnership with our local irrigation districts, which we call our member units,” McNally said. “This includes sharing and working from the same technical information to inform what actions we’re taking.”
Also on Tuesday, the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors approved more than $1.8 million to help Browns Valley Irrigation District (BVID) modernize its hydropower facility at Virginia Ranch Dam, located at Collins Lake.
According to Yuba Water officials, the 38-year-old system is nearing the end of its life and requires significant maintenance. Due to delays and challenges related to sourcing specialty parts and equipment needed to keep the powerhouse running, there have been longer and more frequent outages, officials said.
“Aging infrastructure and supply chain challenges are something we’re familiar with in Yuba County and beyond,” Willie Whittlesey, Yuba Water’s general manager, said. “BVID is one of our oldest irrigation partners, and we’re glad to support their operational reliability as we all continue to navigate these types of uncertainties.”
Officials with BVID estimate that replacing the aging system will cost approximately $3.6 million. The district already has committed $750,000 as the local share, officials said.
“Yuba Water’s funds will be used to leverage federal funding through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy for the Hydroelectric Improvement Incentives Program, which supports the modernization of small hydroelectric facilities,” Yuba Water officials said. “Applications for the program are due by the end of June. If BVID’s application is successful, the federal funding will cover 30% of the overall cost of the upgrade.”