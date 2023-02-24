Since the beginning of February, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and other animal rehabilitation organizations have seen an increase in sick or dead band-tailed pigeons within the foothills near the Sierra Nevada, the central coast and the Bay Area.

Fish and Wildlife officials have determined that the cause of death for these birds is avian trichomonosis, a disease caused by Trichomonas gallinae, a protozoan parasite. Officials estimate that this disease has caused the deaths of 200-300 band-tailed pigeons this winter.

