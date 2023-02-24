Since the beginning of February, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and other animal rehabilitation organizations have seen an increase in sick or dead band-tailed pigeons within the foothills near the Sierra Nevada, the central coast and the Bay Area.
Fish and Wildlife officials have determined that the cause of death for these birds is avian trichomonosis, a disease caused by Trichomonas gallinae, a protozoan parasite. Officials estimate that this disease has caused the deaths of 200-300 band-tailed pigeons this winter.
“Avian trichomonosis outbreaks occur periodically in band-tailed pigeons during some winters in California,” senior environmental scientist and avian disease specialist Krysta Rogers said in a statement. “Historically, larger outbreaks generally have been associated with drier conditions because the pigeons may be more likely to share a reduced number of water sources and the parasite can spread more rapidly among birds in the flock.”
Band-tailed pigeons are native to California, but may be unfamiliar to residents due to their nomadic nature. These birds frequently congregate throughout Southern California and the central coast during the winter.
Officials said that the parasite behind avian trichomonosis primarily spreads during winter months through water sources like bird baths, fountains and horse or cattle troughs.
The disease causes caseous lesions around a bird’s mouth or throat, which can lead to starvation or suffocation. Sick birds may appear weak, swallow repeatedly, have labored breathing, and may sit for prolonged periods, officials said. Severely affected birds may develop neurological signs such as lack of coordination or twisting of the head or neck.
Residents can help reduce the spread of avian diseases by removing bird feeders and bird baths and emptying fountains while the pigeons are in their area, officials said. Should residents need to dispose of a dead bird, officials recommend wearing disposable gloves to collect the remains into a plastic bag, which may then be placed in the regular trash collection. Residents should wash their hands with soap and water immediately after.