Several officials and community leaders gathered Tuesday to celebrate the completion of a two-year $36 million project that overhauled the look and feel of traveling to and through Live Oak along State Highway 99.
Amarjeet Benipal, District Three director for the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), spoke during the ribbon cutting ceremony about the work it took to bring the project to completion.
“It is a wonderful day in our time to be actually celebrating this and this wonderful accomplishment,” Benipal said. “Us as from every government, state government, local government and especially at the community level to be having this momentous occasion to actually celebrate the investment we are making in our community. The investment which is bringing pride and joy for us and for future generations to be able to celebrate.”
Benipal said the completion of the project will provide more economic opportunities for Live Oak.
“This investment of $36 million in our community is going long ways to actually set the stage for not only bringing the jobs, but also trying to actually bring more businesses and give people the opportunity to slow down, stop and actually look at the history of this town,” Benipal said. “So they can actually feel good about making this great place, this great city their future home.”
Benipal said the community was responsible for all the hard work it took to bring in the funding needed for Caltrans to complete the Live Oak project.
Some of the work that was completed included the replacement of old pavement; the flattening of the roadway; construction of new sidewalks, curbs and gutters; an upgrade of drainage systems; and improvement in traffic, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. The project also involved the installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Live Oak Boulevard and Kola Street and the widening of the highway from two lanes to four lanes with either a median, two-way left-turn lane or room for left-turn pockets at intersections, the Appeal previously reported.
“You actually have a great place to park. You have a great place to walk. And that’s what we’re trying to do, is invest in our communities,” Benipal said. “... It’s as the result of the perseverance and partnership which we have experienced with our elected members who actually get us to this point. And that’s what you should all be proud of.”
Sutter County District One Supervisor Nick Micheli, who represents the Live Oak area, said completion of the project is the result of the “hard work and collaboration” between many agencies.
“This project will now be a point of pride for the city, far into the future,” Micheli said.
He also said he was impressed by local business owners who have “persevered” through challenges presented by highway construction and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Not only were you able to survive the two years of COVID-19, but you have that crisis coupled with the highway project that had your storefronts closed for an extended period of time,” Micheli said. “I’m so proud of all of you and I hope that you were able to endure all of this and adapt to the circumstances and stay successful. I hope this widening and beautification of our highway will bring you even more success and prosperity, because we all know that you earned it.”