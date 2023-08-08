Yuba County Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed on Tuesday the name of the 60-year-old woman that was killed Saturday while on a motorcycle in Marysville.
According to Public Information Officer Katy Goodson, Nora Ann Kibbe Barrie was the woman who died after a collision with an SUV near the intersection of Highway 20 and East 22nd Street.
Law enforcement and emergency personnel were dispatched to Highway 20 and East 22nd Street at about 2:47 p.m. Saturday regarding a collision that took place between a motorcyclist and an SUV, Adam Barber with the Marysville Police Department previously said.
Barber said Barrie was driving south west on Highway 20 on a motorcycle. As an SUV was turning left onto East 22nd Street from Highway 20, Barrie’s motorcycle collided with the vehicle.
Barrie was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, Barber said.
Barber previously said that “no impairment was suspected” and the collision was under investigation.