The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District said Friday that it has detected more evidence of West Nile virus from mosquito collections submitted for testing this week.
While no reports of human infections have been indicated locally, the risk of infection is “significantly elevated compared to recent years,” officials said. Along with evidence found in mosquito collections, the district has detected West Nile virus in two dead birds and two sentinel chicken flocks this week.
“The virus is now considered widespread in mosquitoes throughout the valley floor in Sutter and Yuba counties,” District Manager Stephen Abshier said in a statement.
Officials with the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District said the mosquito-borne disease surveillance system continues to be in full operation and mosquito control efforts are being instituted or enhanced in areas where detections are made.
The “first evidence” of West Nile virus in the Yuba-Sutter area for 2023 was detected earlier this month. At the time, officials said mosquito samples collected in the areas of Tierra Buena, Meridian, Acme Road, Live Oak, Pleasant Grove, and Hallwood tested positive for West Nile.
The following week, the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District announced the detection of more evidence of West Nile virus in Yuba and Sutter counties.
Mosquito samples collected that week near Tierra Buena, Meridian, Live Oak, Pleasant Grove, Hallwood, Sutter, West Yuba City, Marysville, Hillcrest, Linda, Edgewater, West Sutter County and Rio Oso tested positive for the virus.
Hot daytime temperatures have hastened mosquito breeding, officials previously said. Risk for the disease is elevated, and officials encourage residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu reminds the public that prevention of mosquito bites is the best way to protect against West Nile virus or other mosquito-borne viruses. Residents are encouraged to wear mosquito repellants, limit outdoor activity at dawn and dusk, wear long sleeves and pants when mosquitoes are present, keep screens in good repair and drain all standing water around their homes.
Residents are asked to report dead birds to the California Department of Public Health website at www.westnile.ca.gov or by phone at 877-968-2473. For questions regarding the recent detection of West Nile virus, contact the district’s office at 530-674-5456 ext. 0 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional information also can be found at www.sutter-yubamvcd.org.