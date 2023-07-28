The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District said Friday that it has detected more evidence of West Nile virus from mosquito collections submitted for testing this week.

While no reports of human infections have been indicated locally, the risk of infection is “significantly elevated compared to recent years,” officials said. Along with evidence found in mosquito collections, the district has detected West Nile virus in two dead birds and two sentinel chicken flocks this week.

