Colusa County Health and Human Services (DHHS) was alerted on April 3 to the theft of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) funds and benefits from local beneficiaries.
Officials said that these thefts are not new to California, and the California Department of Social Services Fraud Unit has been alerted to the thefts within the county. Most of the identified thefts are said to have occurred between 6:01-6:05 a.m. in the Bay Area on April 1.
Since then, the Colusa Police Department and DHHS have identified 49 theft transactions from EBT accounts totaling $35,664.57. It was reported that all of the transactions utilizing the stolen benefits had occurred in other jurisdictions, however the original theft appears to have occurred locally via swipe transactions.
The Colusa Police Department discovered on April 8 an illegal electronic skimming device at a local supermarket. EBT cards do not use embedded chips or Near-field communication technology (NFT), leaving them highly susceptible to skimming.
“Unfortunately, this theft will continue to be a problem until 2025 when the State of California updates its EBT system and provides embedded chips on benefit cards,” said Elizabeth Kelly, director of Health and Human Services. “Beneficiaries and local businesses are urged to take steps to protect their benefits and financial transaction devices to minimize the local impact.”
The County of Colusa Health and Human Services listed the following as ways of protecting EBT benefits:
– Transition to direct deposit
– Keep PIN and card numbers a secret
– Cover your hand when typing in your PIN
– If possible, change the card's PIN number each month on the day before benefits become available
– Do not click on any emails in regards to EBT cards
– Watch out for suspicious websites
Customers who have had their benefits stolen are not required to file a police report. Instead, DHSS said it has forms available for victims to receive replacement benefits. Officials stated that all stolen benefits would be reinstated, however the process may take up to 10 business days. Those who have had their benefits stolen may contact DHHS at 530-458-0250.
In addition to this, an “EBT Fraud Tracker” dashboard has recently been launched by DHHS to help track local EBT fraud. For more information about EBT cards, call 877-328-9677 or visit BenefitsCal.com.