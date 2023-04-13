Colusa County Health and Human Services (DHHS) was alerted on April 3 to the theft of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) funds and benefits from local beneficiaries. 

Officials said that these thefts are not new to California, and the California Department of Social Services Fraud Unit has been alerted to the thefts within the county. Most of the identified thefts are said to have occurred between 6:01-6:05 a.m. in the Bay Area on April 1.  

