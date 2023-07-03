Graphic: FireworksAir
Courtesy of Feather River Air Quality Management District

With a professional fireworks show slated for tonight at Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville and the expectation that several residents will be setting off their own fireworks, officials with the Feather River Air Quality Management District wanted to remind the public Monday of a possible temporary increase of air pollution in the area during Fourth of July celebrations.

The warning, officials said, is necessary for those who may have health conditions that would be affected by the related pollution and those who would be affected are advised to take the appropriate cautionary measures. 

