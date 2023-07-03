With a professional fireworks show slated for tonight at Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville and the expectation that several residents will be setting off their own fireworks, officials with the Feather River Air Quality Management District wanted to remind the public Monday of a possible temporary increase of air pollution in the area during Fourth of July celebrations.
The warning, officials said, is necessary for those who may have health conditions that would be affected by the related pollution and those who would be affected are advised to take the appropriate cautionary measures.
“Particle pollution from fireworks may be harmful to sensitive individuals – those with heart or lung disease, children and the elderly,” Feather River Air Quality Management District officials said.
Previously, “significant increases” in levels of particulate pollution have been observed between 7:30 p.m. and midnight locally on the Fourth of July holiday.
“This is especially true in places with substantial fireworks activity and stagnant weather conditions,” officials said. “Although these levels may dissipate overnight, elevated pollution concentrations can last until morning if wind conditions are stagnant or an inversion is present.”
“Wildfire smoke is another source of particle pollution that may be present at ground level during the July 4th holiday,” officials said. “Please be extra cautious and visit CAL FIRE’s website for information on fireworks safety: http://www.readyforwildfire.org.”