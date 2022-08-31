Remains

The possible remains of a missing man were found over the weekend near Oregon Creek in the Camptonville area of Yuba County.

 Courtesy of Elizabeth Hardesty

Law enforcement officials said Wednesday that the human remains that were located near Oregon Creek in the Camptonville area of Yuba County could belong to a man who has been missing since at least May of this year.

On Sunday, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call for service from hikers who had located human remains in a steep and remote area near Oregon Creek. Deputies and detectives responded to the call and recovered the remains and additional personal belongings that also were found.

