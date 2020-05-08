As the weather warms, there can be a perception in the rise of those experiencing homelessness around the area. Local outreach groups believe the number of homeless in the area to be at a normal to below-average number because of the statewide shelter-in-place order.
Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs said the department hasn’t encountered a significant rise in the number of individuals experiencing homelessness people they encounter. He said with people going out less because of the order, it could affect people’s perceptions.
“With it all going on, our homeless population is still out there, so maybe it’s more noticeable because stores are closed,” Sachs said. “When you’re out-and-about and so busy it’s less noticeable.”
Sachs said that regardless of whether they are a business or homeowner, to call the department if they need assistance with an individual on their property. He said he’s also looking forward to the opening of the Life Building Center emergency shelter, which will be open 24-hours a day.
Rick Millhollin, executive director of Hands of Hope, a day service center for those experiencing homelessness, said the center’s two locations in Marysville and Yuba City have stopped admitting people from out of the area into their coordinated entry program.
He said that in April of 2019, Hands of Hope completed 290 intakes – 180 adults and 110 children – to the coordinated entry program in Yuba and Sutter counties compared to 106 intakes – 80 adults and 26 children – in April 2020. He attributes this decrease in numbers to the stay-at-home order and the added precaution of not accepting intakes from outside of the bi-county area.
“If anything, it’s been a decrease because of the stay-at-home order we’re only doing current client services,” Millholliln said.
Another group offering resources to those experiencing homelessness at this time is the Salvation Army, which is providing two daily meals at the Habitat for Humanity Restore location in Marysville from 10-11 a.m. and near the boat dock on Second Street in Yuba City from noon-1 p.m. Julius Murphy, Major Corps Officer for the Salvation Army Yuba Sutter Corps Community Center, said the organization prepares 600 meals per day and has distributed meals to an average of 250 individuals each day.
He said the number of folks who come to pickup meals fluctuates week to week, but has noticed there is usually an uptick around the middle of the month, which he speculates is about the time that people run out of any state-provided aid they might receive.
“I think all-in-all it’s not always the same people. We’ve noticed new people coming which tells us maybe they’re hearing about what we’re offering,” Murphy said. “Outside of COVID, no agencies offer meals seven days-per-week to the homeless.”
He said that in addition to an immediate hot meal and a cold meal to-go, the organization has also started providing dog food in individual bags.
“We realize that some people will actually go hungry and give their food to their pet to make sure they’re fed,” Murphy said.