Sutter County Sheriff’s Office officials released the identity of two individuals that were reportedly found dead with gunshot wounds last week in the Rio Ooso area.
At about 4 p.m. on Friday, Sutter County deputies were dispatched to the area of Kempton Road near Brewer Road in Rio Oso after receiving a report that two bodies were lying near a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds, Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said.
“Deputies and detectives responded and located a female adult body inside a blue Ford Explorer and a male adult body lying outside approximately 50 yards near the Ford Explorer,” Smallwood said. “Both the male and female were pronounced deceased on scene, and both had gunshot wounds.”
The female that was found was identified as 40-year-old Vicky Keovilayphone of Elk Grove and the male found was 40-year-old Derrick James Engelman of Yuba County, Smallwood said.
Because the case is currently under investigation, no further information could be released. However, anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Sutter County Sheriff’s Detective Unit at 530-822-0210 or email Detective Thiara at hthiara@co.sutter.ca.us.
“This is a tragic event and we will work diligently to obtain answers for our community,” Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said in a statement.