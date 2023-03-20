Sutter County Sheriff’s Office officials released the identity of two individuals that were reportedly found dead with gunshot wounds last week in the Rio Ooso area.

At about 4 p.m. on Friday, Sutter County deputies were dispatched to the area of Kempton Road near Brewer Road in Rio Oso after receiving a report that two bodies were lying near a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds, Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said.

