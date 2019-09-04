A 37-year-old San Jose man was identified as the suspect who died early Tuesday morning after crashing his car while attempting to evade police following a DUI stop in Yuba City.
Reginald Jomone Johnson was identified by the Yuba County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.
At 12:48 a.m. Tuesday, Yuba City Police officers working a DUI enforcement detail stopped Johnson’s vehicle near the intersection of Bridge Street and Plumas Street after he allegedly ran a stop sign.
Johnson, the sole occupant of the vehicle, stopped for the officers but appeared to be providing false information when questioned, said Yuba City Police Lt. Jim Runyen. Johnson reportedly refused to get out of the vehicle before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.
A short pursuit ensued over the Fifth Street Bridge into Marysville where Johnson’s vehicle collided with an uninvolved vehicle near the base of the bridge.
Johnson was taken to the hospital for his injuries and was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 1:42 a.m.
An autopsy cited Johnson’s cause of death as “blunt force injury/trauma.”
The uninvolved motorist suffered minor injuries in the crash and did not require immediate hospitalization.