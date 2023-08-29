The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department identified on Tuesday 65-year-old Marysville resident Braden Myers as the man who died last week after reportedly being hit by a vehicle in Marysville.

Adam Barber with the Marysville Police Department confirmed with the Appeal over the weekend that officers had responded at about 11:49 a.m. last Friday to the area of 10th and G streets regarding a vehicle collision involving a bicyclist. Medical personnel and officers who arrived at the scene located the vehicle involved and Myers, the bicyclist.

