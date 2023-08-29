The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department identified on Tuesday 65-year-old Marysville resident Braden Myers as the man who died last week after reportedly being hit by a vehicle in Marysville.
Adam Barber with the Marysville Police Department confirmed with the Appeal over the weekend that officers had responded at about 11:49 a.m. last Friday to the area of 10th and G streets regarding a vehicle collision involving a bicyclist. Medical personnel and officers who arrived at the scene located the vehicle involved and Myers, the bicyclist.
Barber previously said Myers was pronounced dead on the scene.
On Monday, Barber said the Marysville Police Department was handling the investigation and it is ongoing. While the department has not been able to provide details on the cause of the accident, Barber said no one involved in the incident is being charged with a crime.
Also on Tuesday, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department identified 46-year-old James Turner of Fresno as the man killed after he was ejected in a solo rollover crash on Saturday in Yuba County.
According to an accident report, at about 7:31 p.m. Saturday night, Turner was driving a silver 2011 Ford Fusion southbound on State Route 70 south of McGowan Parkway near Olivehurst. The report stated that Turner’s vehicle left the roadway and traveled down a dirt embankment where it rolled over several times.
Officials said Turner was ejected from his vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. According to the accident report, he was not wearing his seatbelt. Turner was the only occupant in the Ford Fusion.
If anyone has information regarding this collision, contact the CHP Yuba-Sutter office at 530-645-6200.