Marysville officials are considering the feasibility of building a new hotel on an approximately 5-acre property that the city owns along B Street, which has been vacant for over a decade.
The city purchased the property in 2006 but it’s location along a major highway and next to a railroad line has made it difficult to offload it to potential developers.
Last year, the city hired a consulting firm, New Economics and Advisory, to develop a market assessment for the property to help determine its best use. During a recent City Council meeting, a representative presented the firm’s three findings to officials, which included a multi-family housing development, multi-family housing with some retail, or an industrial development with some sort of cannabis business park located on site.
City officials weren’t sold on any of the options and began to discuss the potential for a new hotel. The meeting was meant to be informational, so no action was taken by the council, but officials are expected to direct staff on next steps in the weeks ahead.
“We’ll be doing some additional research once we receive a formal recommendation from the council,” said City Manager Marti Brown. “…We are still talking internally on how to best go about adding the hotel market assessment into the mix. It’s possible we could come back with a contract amendment with the current contractor to do the analysis. The other option is to just do it ourselves.”
Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli wasn’t pleased with the outcome of the initial study because he felt the options presented were too narrow in scope. He said the city would be better off going straight out to potential developers to see whether or not the market is there for a new hotel.
“The council is definitely looking more toward putting a new hotel there that would be more on the upscale side of things,” Buttacavoli said.
The city bought the property for $2.8 million in 2006 and funded the purchase with a $3.5 million general obligation bond. Developers were attracted to the property at first, but then the recession hit and the interest went away. As the site sat vacant, the city continued to make annual debt service payments in excess of $600,000 on the land.
The city refinanced its bonds for the property last fall, which helped reduce its annual costs and allows the city to sell the property – prior to refinancing, the property was considered collateral on the bonds.
Buttacavoli said City Council members will likely make a decision on the best route forward within the coming weeks.
The council’s next meeting is scheduled for March 3.