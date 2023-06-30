Officials with Yuba County Public Health and the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District said Friday that an invasive mosquito species was detected for the first time in Olivehurst.
Called the Aedes aegypti mosquito, this insect is about a quarter of an inch in size and is dark colored with white markings. Known for being an aggressive biter during the day, the mosquito has the potential to transmit several viruses, including those causing dengue, chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever, officials said.
The detection of the mosquito, which is common in some urban areas of the southeastern United States and Arizona, was made on June 21. Officials with the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District said they are “working to evaluate the extent of the infestation and will aggressively target problem areas to prevent its spread.”
Already, the Aedes aegypti mosquito has been found in areas of central and northern California such as Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Placer, Sacramento, Butte and Shasta counties in the last three years. The viruses the mosquito can carry, however, have not been found in the state, officials said.
"Our goal is to control and eliminate this mosquito population." Stephen Abshier, Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District manager, said in a statement. "We are doing everything we can to help ensure this mosquito does not become established in our communities."
In an effort to eliminate the presence of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District said it will deploy a “variety of traps” for adult mosquitoes and mosquito eggs around the location in which the Aedes aegypti mosquito was found in Olivehurst.
“The public can play a critical role in helping to control the spread of this mosquito population,” officials said. “Aedes aegypti lays its eggs just above the water line in small containers and vessels that hold water, such as dishes under potted plants, bird baths and feeders, ornamental fountains, tin cans, children’s toys, or discarded tires. It's important for residents to look around their yard and outside their home and dump out even the smallest amount of standing water.”
Officials urge residents to clean and scrub bird baths, ornamental fountains, and pet watering dishes weekly and dump the water from overflow dishes under potted plants.
“Eliminate or drill holes in waste tires that can hold water from yards and landscapes,” officials said.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the public can do the following to reduce the chances of being bitten by mosquitoes:
– Apply repellents containing EPA registered ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and/or clothing as directed on the product label.
– Wear long sleeve shirts, long pants, socks and shoes outdoors when mosquitoes are most active.
– Ensure window and door screens are in good repair so mosquitoes cannot enter your home.
“If you are sick with fever, headache, and joint or muscle pain after returning from an area where dengue, chikungunya, or Zika circulates, contact your doctor and stay indoors as much as possible to avoid mosquito bites and help prevent possible spread of the virus,” officials said. “If you will be traveling to a destination where Aedes aegypti is endemic, take time to educate yourself on the risks of mosquito-borne disease and how you can reduce your risk.”
Officials said the Aedes aegypti mosquito does not cause malaria.
“Only Anopheles mosquitoes can transmit malaria which has not been detected in Yuba County or Sutter County,” officials said.
Residents experiencing mosquito bites during the day should report them immediately to the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District at 530 674-5456.