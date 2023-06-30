Officials with Yuba County Public Health and the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District said Friday that an invasive mosquito species was detected for the first time in Olivehurst.

Called the Aedes aegypti mosquito, this insect is about a quarter of an inch in size and is dark colored with white markings. Known for being an aggressive biter during the day, the mosquito has the potential to transmit several viruses, including those causing dengue, chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever, officials said.

Tags

Recommended for you