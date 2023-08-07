According to local officials, Yuba-Suter residents have been calling area agriculture departments regarding loud “booming” sounds that have frequently been heard at night.

In most of those cases, the loud sounds that some in the community are hearing are related to uses of a propane cannon or “zon gun” to protect crops from birds feeding in almond orchards or wild rice fields – a method that is used during this time of year.

Tags

Recommended for you