According to local officials, Yuba-Suter residents have been calling area agriculture departments regarding loud “booming” sounds that have frequently been heard at night.
In most of those cases, the loud sounds that some in the community are hearing are related to uses of a propane cannon or “zon gun” to protect crops from birds feeding in almond orchards or wild rice fields – a method that is used during this time of year.
“A zon gun produces a single pressure-regulated sonic blast to frighten and disorient pest birds and wildlife,” Yuba County officials said. “Other than giving a startling scare, the device is harmless. These devices, powered by propane, have been used in orchards, vineyards, row crop fields, and even airports. Yuba and Sutter County Agricultural Commissioners received a number of complaints this past spring due to zon gun use in winter wheat and alfalfa fields.”
Officials said many factors – including drought and reduced rice acreage planted last year – caused migrating geese to feed in these fields which in turn has caused large yield decreases and, in some cases, complete crop loss.
“In April, Yuba and Sutter County Agricultural Commissioners worked with the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau to come up with best management practices for the use of zon guns in production agriculture,” officials said.
For any specific questions or concerns, contact the Sutter County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office at 530-822-7500 or the Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office at 530-749-5400.