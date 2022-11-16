Bear River Setback Levee construction 01.png

The Bear River setback levee in Wheatland was recently completed, adding additional flood protection and reducing the risk of levee erosion. 

 Courtesy of Yuba Water Agency

Yuba Water Agency officials celebrated the completion of the Bear River Setback Levee on Wednesday after over a decade of development.

The improved levee system will strengthen flood protection for the city of Wheatland, increase channel capacity and provide improved access for maintenance operations during high-water events, officials said.

