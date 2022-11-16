Yuba Water Agency officials celebrated the completion of the Bear River Setback Levee on Wednesday after over a decade of development.
The improved levee system will strengthen flood protection for the city of Wheatland, increase channel capacity and provide improved access for maintenance operations during high-water events, officials said.
With Wheatland’s experience with catastrophic floods in 1986 and 1997 as well as a high-water event in 2017, officials believe that the setback levee will bring the area a step closer to achieving the 100-year level flood protection level as defined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. With these improvements, there is a 1-in-100 chance of a flood exceeding the levee system in any given year.
In 2012, the California Department of Water Resources identified the levee as a critical erosion site under its flood system repair program, a bond-funded program that identifies and repairs critical deficiencies to facilities within the State Plan of Flood Control.
A sharp turn in the existing structure enabled substantial erosion from the river, which would weaken the area’s flood protection over time, said Tom Engler, a civil engineer and certified floodplain manager with MBK Engineers.
To remedy the erosion, address river constriction and reduce erosive forces, a setback levee was constructed.
The project included the construction of 2,800 feet of the new setback levee and nearly 8,000 feet of stability buttress, which was added to a portion of the existing levee on the north bank of the Bear River beginning at the downstream tie-in location of the setback levee. Materials for the buttress gathered by degrading a part of the existing levee, Engler said.
Additionally, the setback levee ties into the existing upstream cutoff wall and includes a seepage berm downstream.
Additional budget funds also allowed officials to improve aging drainage pipes in the district which will provide additional flood protection efforts for the area, Project Manager Tony Deus said.
According to a Yuba Water Agency staff report, pipe crossings along Bear River and Dry Creek that were corroded, inactive or inadequately sized were repaired or replaced while pipes that were no longer needed due to altered land uses were removed.
Improving the drainage system was not part of the original setback levee development plan, but was identified as a necessary critical repair by the Department of Water Resources.
The $11 million project was funded through local grants and loans through Yuba Water Agency and state funds through the flood system repair program at no cost to Wheatland residents, Deus said.
The stipulations for the grant funding require that construction be completed by Dec. 1, billing completed by March 31, 2023, and a final closeout by June 30, 2023, he said. The Bear River Setback Levee project was completed on time and within budget, officials said.