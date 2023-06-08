May25arrest.jpg

According to officials, a search warrant served at a Yuba City location in late May led to the seizure of 3.9 grams gross weight of fentanyl, 19 counterfeit “M30" oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, two handguns, ammunition, two operational digital scales, a collapsible baton, brass knuckles, a high-capacity magazine, a Sig Sauer MFG pistol adapter, and two cell phones.

 Courtesy of NET-5

The Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET- 5) announced Thursday that an arrest made in late May in Yuba City resulted in the seizure of drugs such as fentanyl and multiple weapons.

According to officials with NET-5, agents executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Meadow Avenue in Yuba City at about 7 a.m. on May 25. The operation was a joint effort between NET-5 and the Sutter County Sheriff's Department.

Tags

Recommended for you