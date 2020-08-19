Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, every California resident who is registered to vote will receive a vote-by-mail ballot ahead of the November election. And that’s the ballot to use whether the voter plans to vote by mail or go to a polling location.
Local election officials say ballots will be mailed out starting the week of Oct. 5, or about a month ahead of Election Day. Yuba County will have all of its normal polling locations open, though, due to health and safety guidelines, the in-person voting process is expected to experience some delays.
“We encourage residents to vote by mail because of COVID-19, but if they choose to go to the polling place instead, we want them to make sure to take that ballot they received in the mail with them to turn it into the site,” said Donna Hillegass, deputy county clerk in Yuba County. “If they don’t have it with them, the process will be delayed a little bit, as the poll worker will have to verify that the voter hasn’t already submitted a ballot.”
Sutter County is planning to have five voter service centers to give residents a place where they can go to turn in their vote-by-mail ballots or ask questions about the process, but the sites won’t be set up like traditional polling locations. They will be located at the Live Oak Community Building, Sutter Union High School, the Sutter County Elections office, the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, and East Nicolaus High School.
Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston said voters who need to have a ballot reissued or never received one can go to the service centers to receive a new ballot, and they will be able to cast their vote-by-mail ballots on site.
“Vote by mail is going to be very important this year. We are hoping voters will return their ballots early, either by mail or to one of our drop box locations,” Johnston said. “…The post office has assured us that they will do everything in their power to get the ballots to voters and back to us. We’ve always done a process called ‘trapping’ as well where we’ll go to the post office to pick up the received ballots so that they get back to us quicker.”
While some have raised concerns over the security of voting by mail, Johnston said each signature on the envelopes they receive will be checked against the voter’s signature on file. Her team also looks for whether or not the envelope has been tampered with and other inconsistencies that could indicate potential fraud.
“If there are inconsistencies, we will send a letter to the voter that their signature didn’t match and they can fill out a form or come in to cure their ballot,” Hillegass said. “Also, if they forget to sign, we will notify them and they’ll have a period of time to cure the signature.”
In normal years, election officials can count ballots as long as three days after an election if the vote-by-mail ballot is postmarked on Election Day. Due to concerns this year about delays in postage, officials will have the ability to count ballots they receive up to 17 days after, so long as the ballot is postmarked on Election Day.
Johnston encouraged voters to check their registration status by calling her office or by visiting the Secretary of State’s website. Vote-by-mail ballots can also be tracked by signing up online at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.
“We encourage voters to turn their ballots in as soon as they have their ballots marked, either by mail, to one of our drop boxes, our office or to a polling place on Election Day,” Hillegass said. “Just so voters know, if they turn their ballots into a polling location on Election Day, their vote will not be reflected in the initial results that come out at 8 p.m. If they want their vote to be reflected in that tally, we should receive their ballot no later than the week before the election.”