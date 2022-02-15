The latest COVID-19 death to be reported from area health officials was an unvaccinated Sutter County resident who was in their late 60s.
The report follows Monday’s announcement that two unvaccinated Yuba County residents died recently. The death reported Tuesday puts the total number of Yuba-Sutter residents who have died as a result of COVID-19 at 318.
To date, 88.48 percent of those who have died in the Yuba-Sutter area were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. To register for a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.