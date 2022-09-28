After the release of the 2021/22 Sutter County Grand Jury report in June, some of the subjects of that report have responded with answers to questions and concerns that were raised.

Among several other topics, the Sutter County Grand Jury (SCGJ) focused on the Sutter County Jail and the Tri-County Youth Rehabilitation Campus in Marysville, which includes the Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility (Juvenile Hall) and the Maxine Singer Youth Guidance Center (Camp Singer).

Tags

Recommended for you