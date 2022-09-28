After the release of the 2021/22 Sutter County Grand Jury report in June, some of the subjects of that report have responded with answers to questions and concerns that were raised.
Among several other topics, the Sutter County Grand Jury (SCGJ) focused on the Sutter County Jail and the Tri-County Youth Rehabilitation Campus in Marysville, which includes the Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility (Juvenile Hall) and the Maxine Singer Youth Guidance Center (Camp Singer).
“The SCGJ found that the staff at both agencies take pride in their facilities and work hard to ensure the safety of the adult inmates and youth,” the report said. “They also provide the adults and youth with programs that can better their lives and prepare them for the future. The SCGJ also discovered that the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is providing service to the community while being understaffed and underpaid.”
The report’s findings included:
– The Sutter County jail and Tri-County Youth Rehabilitation Campus staff work hard to ensure the safety and well-being of their adult inmates and youth.
– The Sutter County jail and Tri-County Youth Rehabilitation Campus provide inmates and youth with programs and opportunities.
– Drugs are still getting into the Sutter County jail.
– The Sutter County jail is under-staffed.
– Sutter County Sheriff’s Office staff are underpaid, which can lead to low morale and high staff turn-over.
On Sept. 22, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors filed their official response to those concerns. In the response, the board did not address the first four findings because it was not asked to. However, supervisors did address the fifth finding that asserted that the “Sutter County Sheriff’s Office staff are underpaid, which can lead to low morale and high staff turn-over.”
In its response, the board said it agreed with the evaluation.
“The Board of Supervisors agrees with this finding. Due to limited resources and higher salaries in other counties and cities, Sutter County has found it difficult to stay competitive in the market for employees across the board,” the response from the board said. “While prevalent in all departments, this problem is especially persistent in the Sheriff’s Office. In February 2022, the Board of Supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Sutter County Peace Officers Association, representing sworn law enforcement personnel. The MOU provided ongoing raises in 2022 of an average of 14.73% (low of 9.2%; high of 23/6%) that brought salaries for sworn positions closer to market parity.”
The board also said that after the increase, “other jurisdictions provided across the board raises” of 5-8%, which the county contends made it more difficult to recruit and retain quality employees.
“Over the past 10 years, Sutter County has supported public safety at an increasing rate, which takes resources away from other vital County functions,” the supervisors said. “The County has little ability to raise revenue to support the anticipated rise in public safety costs. This is the reason that the Board of Supervisors voted to place a sales tax measure on the ballot for voter consideration. Without additional revenue, the Board will have to decrease service levels in order to remain competitive in the market for employees, especially those who provide crucial public safety services.”
Along with the report’s findings, the Grand Jury also listed several recommendations. They included:
– Sutter County should invest in a drug-sniffing dog for use in the jail.
– Sutter County should follow the recommendations presented in the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Organization Assessment and Staffing Study regarding the hiring of additional jail staff.
– The excellent, in-depth report by Management Partners on the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department budget should be a cause for action for the Sutter County Board of Supervisors.
The Sutter County Board of Supervisors said there was no need to respond to the first two recommendations because it was not asked to. For the third, supervisors said the recommendation “will not be implemented because it is not warranted or is not reasonable.”
Supervisors said prior to the release of the 2021/22 report, the county had concluded negotiations with the Sutter County Peace Officers’ Association and had approved a MOU that “included substantial raises for sworn personnel, so actions were already being taken.”
Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health
Another area of focus for the 2021/22 Sutter County Grand Jury was Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health, a joint powers authority between Sutter and Yuba counties serving public behavioral health needs which had a 2021/22 fiscal year budget of $55 million.
The report detailed 15 different findings by the Grand Jury. Some of those findings included:
– The patient rooms at the Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health (SYBH) Psychiatric Health Facility (PHF) contain multiple Ligature Points. Among staff and administrative personnel interviewed, there was a general awareness of these issues but no apparent sense of urgency to address them.
– Based on site observations of the SYBH PHF Unit, various doors did not appear secure, leaving certain areas potentially vulnerable to unauthorized patient access.
– The perimeter fencing at the SYBH PHF Unit’s outdoor recreation area is vulnerable to the exchange of contraband, due to easy public access. It creates a sense of being “locked” in, which is not welcoming or comforting for the patients.
– SYBH use of private security is inefficient and lacks good use of the services.
– The beds in the Isolation Rooms at the PHF Unit are an old version that leave the patient in an uncomfortable position if restraint is required.
– Based on those interviewed and a review of budgetary documents, it appears some SYBH and Health and Human Services (HHS) management and key fiscal staff lack sufficient knowledge/understanding of the budget practices. This includes MHSA and Realignment funding.
– Based on site observations, review of county plans for the Gray Ave Building, and SYBH administration interviews, the 1965 Live Oak Blvd Building is no longer adequate to house the Psychiatric Health Facility (PHF) and other SYBH offices/programs.
In its response, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors disagreed partially or wholly with nearly every finding.
The 2021/22 Sutter County Grand Jury report also made 17 different recommendations based on the Grand Jury’s findings related to Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health. Some of those recommendations included:
– SYBH and the County must take the Ligature Points concerns seriously. SYBH needs to perform a needs assessment to clearly identify the issues and submit a comprehensive request to the County. The County, in turn, needs to share a sense of urgency and prioritize funding as soon as possible. These should be resolved by July 31st, 2022.
– SYBH needs to perform an assessment of all access points with the PHF Unit and address any necessary modifications to ensure proper security and controls are in place for the safety and well-being of both the patients and the staff while mitigating AWOL opportunities.
– SYBH needs to re-evaluate where contracted security services are located on the grounds and the scope of services provided.
– SYBH and the County need to address the importance of ensuring the comfort of patients in need of isolation and possible restraint. SYBH needs to identify and submit a replacement request to the County. The County in turn needs to recognize the importance by prioritizing funding by July 31st, 2022.
– The County needs to work with HHS to perform a needs assessment and begin developing a long-term strategy to address the clear need for a new facility for SYBH which includes housing the PHF Unit.
In response to the recommendations, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors said some will be implemented, could possibly be implemented, or changes were not warranted.
For example, the supervisors said the recommendation that the county needs to address the importance of ensuring the comfort of patients in need of isolation and possible restraint, supervisors said the recommendation will not be implemented because it was not warranted.
“Page 86 of the Grand Jury’s Report provides a pictorial example of a bed appropriate for an isolation room and recommends that SYBH install this type of bed,” the supervisors said. “SYBH notes that the bed pictured in the report and those used by SYBH are identical to those installed in the isolation rooms at the PHF. These beds have been in use by the facility for many years. Additionally, DHCS, the state body that licenses the PHF, has reviewed the site multiple times and has not required replacement of the beds.”
The city of Live Oak
Along with its report on Sutter County facilities, the 2021/22 Grand Jury report also focused on the city of Live Oak and its city council. In its summary, the Grand Jury gave a scathing review of the council and city.
“The City Council and the administration of the City of Live Oak have not diligently and judiciously served the citizens of Live Oak for several years, and this past year is no exception. In 2021 dysfunction has been the state of affairs in the City of Live Oak because of the failed performance of the city council in its due diligence duty to the people of that community,” the report said. “... The Sutter County Civil Grand Jury for 2021/2022 investigated areas of dysfunction on the city council relating to its inability to fill a vacant seat on the council. This problem was compounded by an extended period of lack of consensus to pass a budget. Additionally, the council was unable to pass authorizations to collect taxes on the Community Financial Districts (CFDs) and special assessments for the city.”
The report’s findings included:
– When the Live Oak City Council did not appoint a council person to fill the vacant council seat it cost the citizens of Live Oak financially.
– The City Council of Live Oak did not pass the budget in a timely fashion.
– The City Council of Live Oak scheduled a budget workshop to resolve the budget deadlock, but all members of the council did not attend.
– The City Council of Live Oak did not pass the authorization to collect the annual CFDs and special assessments by September 2021, therefore these could not be added to the tax rolls.
– This year’s CFD taxes could not be collected. This has cost the city over $800,000 in budget reserves.
Live Oak Mayor Nancy Santana submitted the city council’s response on Sept. 12. In it, the council responded to each of the findings.
The council said it “disagrees in part” to the first finding, but did not address the assertion that financial burdens were placed upon the city’s citizens.
“The City of Live Oak had nine applicants for the open City Council seat,” the council said. “Six of those were moved to a vote, and each of the six candidates failed on a 2-2 vote each time. Five of the six candidates Santana and (Bob) Woten voted yes and (J.R.) Thiara and (Lakhvir) Ghag voted no. The sixth candidate Thiara and Ghag voted yes and Woten and Santana voted no. However, it should be noted that we disagree in part because not all candidates are necessarily qualified to fill the position.”
The council also contended that the notion that the city’s budget was not passed in a timely fashion was because not all council members were present for a budget workshop and special council meeting to approve the budget over the summer. At seven council meetings where the budget was presented for a vote, it failed each time with a 2-2 vote.
“Each time Council Members Woten and Santana voted yes while Council Members Thiara and Ghag voted no,” the council said of those seven meetings that took place between June 29, 2021, and Sept. 15, 2021. “At the December 20, 2021, Council meeting, the City Council passed the 2021-2022 Annual Budget by a vote 4-0. It is to note that the original budget that was presented to the City Council on June 29, 2021, for approval was the same that was passed at the December 20, 2021, Council meeting. There were no changes between the original presented budget and the budget that was adopted.”
The council agreed that it did not pass “authorization to collect the annual CFDs and special assessments by September 2021, therefore these could not be added to the tax rolls.”
It said the CFDs were presented to the council for adoption on Aug. 4, 2021, and Sept. 1, 2021, and both times it failed as a result of a 2-2 vote – Thiara and Ghag voted no each time.
“CFDs were presented to the City Council for adoption,” the council said in its response to the Grand Jury. “Council Members Woten and Santana voted yes while Council Members Thiara and Ghag voted no, resulting in over $800,000 in lost Revenues. Instead of the City taking funds out of the general fund, the City used the ARPA funding to make up the difference for the lost revenue.”
Along with its findings, the Grand Jury also offered recommendations. The recommendations included:
– The City Council of Live Oak will pass the budget in a timely fashion.
– The City Council of Live Oak will establish budget workshop dates with sufficient time to resolve any concerns prior to voting on the budget resolution.
– All members of the city council will participate in any scheduled budget workshops to understand the proposed budget and to discuss areas of concern.
– The City Council of Live Oak will pass the authorization to collect the annual CFDs and special assessments in a timely manner, so that these levies can be added to the current year tax rolls.
In response, the council said all but one of the recommendations already have been implemented. In response to the passing of an “authorization to collect the annual CFDs and special assessments in a timely manner,” the council said that recommendation has partly been implemented already.
“The CFDs 92-1 and 2004-1 were adopted for collection at the August 2, 2022, City Council meeting by a vote of 3-2,” the council said. “The special assessments will be placed on the City Council meeting for adoption once received by the Sutter County Assessor’s Office.”