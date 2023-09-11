California Highway Patrol officials cited alcohol use as a factor that left a Marysville man dead after a fatal collision that occurred on Saturday night on State Route 99 near Nicolaus in Sutter County.

According to an accident report, a 61-year-old Marysville man was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion at around 7:02 p.m. on the northbound on-ramp of Garden Highway toward northbound State Route 99 in the area of Nicolaus. Around the same time, a Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by 42-year-old Simon Lopezlobato of Yuba City was headed northbound on State Route 99 in the number two lane.

