WNV.jpg

Amanda McIntire, a mosquito technician with the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District, examines a Culex tarsalis mosquito. These mosquitoes are known to be one of the primary vectors of West Nile virus.

 

 Appeal-Democrat file

Increased reports of West Nile virus being detected in Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa counties have been making an impact this summer with the first human infection being confirmed in Butte County just this week. 

August is considered to be one of the “peak” months for West Nile virus locally, and while officials have only confirmed 14 human infections within California as of Friday, some citizens are starting to become concerned. One resident in Grimes was particularly alarmed when they discovered a baby western bluebird had died in their nest box due to what they thought may have been West Nile virus. 

Tags

Recommended for you