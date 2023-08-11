Increased reports of West Nile virus being detected in Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa counties have been making an impact this summer with the first human infection being confirmed in Butte County just this week.
August is considered to be one of the “peak” months for West Nile virus locally, and while officials have only confirmed 14 human infections within California as of Friday, some citizens are starting to become concerned. One resident in Grimes was particularly alarmed when they discovered a baby western bluebird had died in their nest box due to what they thought may have been West Nile virus.
“It’s very upsetting to me that mosquitoes would be killing those baby birds,” said the resident.
“Originally it was just crows, magpies, and blue jays, so this was very upsetting to me.”
While West Nile virus might appear to be on the rise, local mosquito abatement districts state that infection levels remain normal in proportion to mosquito breeding rates and habitat.
“The Colusa Mosquito Abatement District is seeing what we considered a normal pattern with the West Nile virus,” said Dan Kiely, manager of the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District. “Our rice acreage has bounced back with the increased water availability. This has brought up our numbers of the Culex tarsalis mosquito, the main vector of West Nile virus. With this increase in Culex tarsalis, there is a greater likelihood of virus transmission to our bird populations. Younger birds that are confined to their nest, can’t get away from biting mosquitoes and are more likely to pick up the virus, if fed upon by Culex tarsalis mosquitoes. Older birds have the ability to move away from biting mosquitoes.”
Over the past couple years, the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District said it had been experiencing a “lull” in viral transmission due to the drought. This led to a decrease in local agricultural and wetland areas which support breeding habits of mosquitoes. Less breeding habitat equated to less mosquitos which resulted in lower infection rates.
Stephen Abshier, manager of the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District, shared a nearly identical view yet urged the public to be proactive in protecting themselves against mosquito bites.
“We are seeing West Nile virus detections at a higher level in mosquitoes than last year, both locally in Yuba and Sutter counties, as well as across the state,” said Abshier. “However, I would not characterize the number of detections as unusual. Due to widespread detections in all parts of the District, we regard our current condition as an elevated risk for transmission of West Nile virus to humans. … Our most current data regarding infections in animals shows three dead birds that did test positive and sentinel chickens at five different locations.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that West Nile virus has been detected in a variety of bird species with crows and jays being especially susceptible to infection and death. But it’s important to note that birds are actually the originators of West Nile virus, not mosquitos. The United States Geological Survey states that although other animals are susceptible, birds are the natural host and reservoir of West Nile virus and that only birds develop a high enough viral load to transmit the infection to an uninfected mosquito. This phenomenon is referred to as an “amplifier host.” Once the mosquito becomes infected it can then transfer that infection to other species including humans.
Again, this may seem alarming, but data tracking from the CDC shows that most people, approximately eight out of 10, who become infected do not develop any symptoms. Those that due, however, about one in every 150 infections, can develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system such as encephalitis or meningitis.
According to the National Institutes of Health, West Nile virus was first identified in 1937 in Uganda in eastern Africa. It was then discovered in the United States during the summer of 1999 in New York and within three years it spread across the country to the West Coast. It is estimated that since West Nile virus became established in the United States, it has caused an average of 130 deaths per year across the country.
Ways to prevent infection include limiting or eliminating outdoor activity at dawn and dusk, wearing long pants and long sleeves, repairing and maintaining door and window screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house, and applying a mosquito repellant when mosquitoes are biting. The mosquitoes that can transmit West Nile virus are most active around sunrise and sunset.
To report mosquito problems, contact a relevant abatement district according to the county or location. Dead birds should also be reported for sampling. To report dead birds online, visit the California Department of Health Services website at www.westnile.ca.gov or call 1-877-968-2473.