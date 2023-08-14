As the state and region continue to deal with an increasing number of reported cases of West Nile virus, Butte County officials on Monday said that virus activity is “surging” and that the presence of infected mosquitoes is “widespread” throughout the county.
According to officials with the Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District, the district has received confirmation that 42 groups of mosquitoes and 18 sentinel chickens recently tested positive for West Nile virus.
“Mosquitoes carrying the virus have been found widespread throughout Butte County on the valley floor,” officials said. “With increasing mosquito populations and the detection and widespread distribution of WNV (West Nile virus) within Butte County, the district urges residents to drain any and all unneeded standing water, report any suspected mosquito-breeding sites to the district, and to protect themselves from the bites of mosquitoes by wearing an effective repellent, avoiding being outside during dusk and dawn, and/or wearing loose long pants and long sleeve shirt.”
Officials said the district has been “collecting extremely high numbers of the mosquito species” that have the potential to transmit West Nile virus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the U.S. Most people infected with the virus do not feel sick. However, about one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms, the CDC noted. About one out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.
As West Nile virus continues to increase throughout California, officials said Butte County is following that trend.
“Once the adult mosquito populations have been found carrying the virus, the mosquitoes then have the capability of infecting our residents,” Matthew Ball, district manager for the Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District, said in a statement. “It’s imperative that residents assist with the prevention of mosquito breeding by inspecting and eliminating all standing water from their properties and to protect themselves from the bite of mosquitoes.”
Officials said West Nile virus is usually active from May through October. Mosquitoes typically get the virus when they feed on infected birds and then spread it when the mosquitoes seek other hosts to bite.
“With increased WNV activity being reported and identified by neighboring counties and the widespread distribution locally, it's crucial that residents protect themselves from mosquito bites. WNV is preventable, you only need to prevent the mosquito bite,” Aaron Lumsden, assistant manager for the Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District, said in a statement.
Officials said since 2004, the first year West Nile virus was identified in Butte County, 269 residents have been infected. Ten of those infected since 2004 have lost their lives due to the disease. Along with humans, birds and horses also can be infected.
“Due to the high mortality rate of horses that contract the disease, owners are encouraged to make sure their horses are kept current with their WNV vaccinations,” officials said.
District officials encourage the public to be a part of the state’s monitoring effort for West Nile virus by reporting any dead birds that may have been dead for less than 48 hours. Residents can call 1-877-968-2473 to report dead birds that may be accepted for testing or visit westnile.ca.gov.
“Individuals should take note of the location and condition of the bird before calling for further instructions,” officials said. “While there is no evidence that people can get the virus from handling live or dead birds, individuals should not attempt to catch or handle the birds.”
The Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District asks area residents to report any suspected mosquito-breeding sites and/or any mosquito activity. Reports can be made by calling 530-533-6038 or 530-342-7350 or visit www.ButteMosquito.com.
For more information, call the Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District at 530-533-6038 or 530-342-7350 Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Yuba County reports human case
Yuba County Public Health on Monday confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in the county for 2023. According to officials, the person experienced “severe illness” as a result of contracting the disease.
Officials said as of Aug. 11, 14 human West Nile virus cases have been reported in California. In Yuba County, one human, 17 mosquito collections and three sentinel chickens have tested positive for West Nile virus as of Aug. 11.
“We continue to see increased virus activity and detections in our surveillance system. The risk for human infection is high,” Stephen Abshier, district manager for Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District, said in a statement. “Residents need to remain vigilant in protecting themselves from being bitten by mosquitoes.”
Officials said in response to the recent findings and increased virus activity, Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District staff will continue to trap mosquitoes for testing, continue its disease surveillance program, and treat areas of high West Nile virus activity to reduce the adult mosquito population.
Spray areas can be viewed on the district’s website at www.sutter-yubamvcd.org.