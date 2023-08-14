As the state and region continue to deal with an increasing number of reported cases of West Nile virus, Butte County officials on Monday said that virus activity is “surging” and that the presence of infected mosquitoes is “widespread” throughout the county.

According to officials with the Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District, the district has received confirmation that 42 groups of mosquitoes and 18 sentinel chickens recently tested positive for West Nile virus.

