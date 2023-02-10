According to the Yuba City Police Department, 30-year-old Brian Davis of Yuba City has been allegedly involved in various child pornography cases that span from the U.S. to Canada.
Officials said in September 2022, the Sparks Police Department in Nevada was investigating a possible child sexual abuse case.
“An adult female in Idaho contacted Sparks Police Department because she had been talking with an adult male who claimed to be living in Sparks, Nevada, and he sent her videos on Snapchat of him sexually molesting a juvenile female,” officials said. “As investigators from Sparks Police Department were investigating the case, they determined the adult male lived in Yuba City.”
Then a month later on Oct. 12, 2022, the Yuba City Police Department Investigation Unit received a call from the FBI in Reno regarding the case. Officials said the department was provided the Internet Protocol address for the suspect, Davis.
“A search warrant was authored by investigators and served at Mr. Davis’ residence on October 12, 2022,” officials said. “Mr. Davis was arrested and later booked into the Sutter County Jail on numerous counts of possession and distribution of child pornography, and a charge of oral copulation.”
After Davis was arrested, the Yuba City Police Department Investigation Unit continued the case and discovered that Davis was allegedly communicating on a social media site called “Kik” with a 35-year-old woman in Canada.
“Mr. Davis and this adult female were sharing videos of child pornography,” officials claimed. “The Yuba City Police Investigation Unit contacted the FBI who in turn contacted the Canadian Internet Child Exploitation Unit.”
On Feb. 4, 2022, the unidentified Canadian woman was arrested on numerous counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.
The Yuba City Police Department thanked Sparks Police Department, the FBI, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and the Canadian Internet Child Exploitation Unit for “their persistence and cooperation in this complex investigation.”