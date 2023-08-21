The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said officials are currently searching for a 19-year-old incarcerated man who walked away from Washington Ridge Conservation Camp in Nevada County on Aug. 18.
According to the CDCR, Malachi Deron Thomas was discovered missing at about 11:30 p.m. during a headcount on Friday night.
“A search of the fire camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted,” officials said. “CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.”
The 19-year-old Thomas is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 229 pounds, officials said. He has black hair and brown eyes. Thomas was last seen wearing an orange shirt and pants.
“Thomas was admitted to CDCR from Fresno County on May 9, 2023, sentenced to serve seven years for assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury as a second-striker with enhancements for use of a firearm,” officials said.
Anyone who sees Thomas or has knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement, call 911 or Camp Commander Waylon Hanks at 530-265-4623.
Officials said since 1977, 99% of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.