MalachiThomasMug

Malachi Deron Thomas

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said officials are currently searching for a 19-year-old incarcerated man who walked away from Washington Ridge Conservation Camp in Nevada County on Aug. 18.

According to the CDCR, Malachi Deron Thomas was discovered missing at about 11:30 p.m. during a headcount on Friday night.

