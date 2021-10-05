The Sutter County Resource Conservancy District is working with the National Parks Service to plan a new parkway along the Feather River from the 10th Street Bridge to Shanghai Bend.
In June, the conservancy district received a planning grant from the National Parks Services Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance program and conservancy district board member Michael Johnston said the project is “midway through the planning process.” For the next two weeks an online survey will be available for residents to provide input about their thoughts on if they want the parkway and if it goes forward what they’d like to see added along the river.
The parkway would provide pedestrian, hiking, and biking trails along the Feather River and would also restore natural habitat in the area and provide educational displays.
Once the survey is done, the plans for the project will be completed with the addition of the public’s input. The next step would be securing grant funding to begin construction work. The current project is similar to a project that was scheduled to be completed in 2006 but did not happen because of lack of funds. Johnston said in 2006 the project was projected to cost $50,000. He said construction will cost considerably more than $50,000 but said there are enough grants available that he is not worried about a lack of funding.
“It’s just a dream come true,” Johnston said of the project going forward.
He said the project will draw more tourism to Sutter County. In addition, a parkway is in the works along the river in the Sacramento area, which could connect with the Sutter County parkway once both are completed.
“Go down and look at the river and enjoy,” Johnston said. “See what you might want down there.”
To access the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/riverparkway or scan the QR code with your phone.