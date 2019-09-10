An illegal marijuana grow in Strawberry Valley was raided Monday morning, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.
The Yuba County Marijuana Enforcement Team, with assistance from the NET-5 drug task force, seized 188 marijuana plants in the Deadwood Creek area near La Porte Road and Juniper Lane in Strawberry Valley.
The plants were located in a creek bed along with pumps used to water plants. An illegal water diversion to capture water for the pumps was also found on site.
No suspects were located.
The teams busted an even larger outdoor grow last week along the Yuba River north of what is known as Beer Can Beach in Linda, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.
In that bust, more than 480 marijuana plants were discovered as well as a hose line leading from the river to the garden.
“This in another example of illegal water diversion and environmental/fish and wildlife violation issues surrounding illegal cannabis grows in Yuba County,” according to the press release.
The grow site was discovered following an anonymous report from a citizen and no suspects were at the site.