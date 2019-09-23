Health officials are monitoring the Yuba River after portions experienced discoloration over the weekend, resulting in no swim advisories being issued. Yuba County lifted its advisory on Sunday after the water quality cleared up, though the advisory remains in place in Nevada County along the south fork of the river from Englebright Lake to the town of Washington.
The issue was first noticed on the south fork in Nevada County on Friday afternoon when a high level of sediment filled the normally emerald green water. The county’s Environmental Health team issued a no swim advisory while they conducted testing of the water and worked to identify its origin.
Preliminary testing showed dangerous levels of E. coli – double the safe recommended levels set by the Environmental Protection Agency – which can be toxic to humans and animals. E. coli is typically a strong indication of recent human or animal waste contamination. Officials are also testing for toxic metals such as arsenic, lead and mercury, as the watershed has a history of mining. Full test results are expected to take several days to complete.
“Upon initial notification, the county worked with CHP to fly a helicopter upstream and went out again (Sunday). The source appears to be above the State Highway 49 Bridge on the South Yuba River. Officials continue to work on confirming a direct source, but it appears to be a plume that is moving downriver,” according to an update provided by the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services on Sunday. “The cause is still currently under investigation.”
On Saturday, a similar yellow plume was seen in the middle fork of the Yuba River by a Yuba Water Agency worker at the Colgate Power Plant. The information was relayed to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services, which ultimately issued a no swim advisory. By the time the team from Environmental Health went out to test the water on Sunday morning, the issue was no longer present, resulting in a lifting of the advisory.
Yuba County Public Information Officer Russ Brown said the county is working with state water officials, environmental health experts and representatives in Nevada County to monitor the situation. While the cause of the plume is still unknown, Brown said, one idea is that concentrated cloud bursts could’ve washed out certain areas of the watershed where mining has been active in the past, causing the sediment to trickle into the river, thus resulting in discoloration.
“Ultimately, we know that some kind of soil washed into the river. Whenever there is an incident like this, you can track the plumes, but we didn’t get a chance to see the plume,” Brown said. “We are still monitoring what’s going on in Nevada County.”
Yuba Water Agency General Manager Curt Aikens said he has not heard of the sediment plumes having any adverse ecological impacts along the river, though the water quality tests could provide more insight once completed.
Officials with the South Yuba River Citizens League, an environmental group based in Nevada City, is also monitoring the situation after concerns of what the water quality might mean for the river’s ecosystem.
“To support Nevada County, we deployed our hydrologist and river monitoring coordinator to do water quality sampling all weekend,” said Melinda Booth, South Yuba River Citizens League executive director. “Samples still are being analyzed.”
Booth said the State Water Board met with Nevada County officials on Monday regarding the issue to coordinate next steps and to help identify a source. Preliminary testing of E. coli from Sunday showed a lower level of contamination than from Saturday, though the no swim advisory has yet to be lifted in Nevada County until the metals testing results come back.