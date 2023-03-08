With another strong weather system expected to hit the state over the next few days, Sutter County officials are urging the public to sign up for emergency alerts and avoid flooded roadways.
Officials also want to make sure county residents learn their emergency evacuation zones.
"It is always a good idea to be prepared for an emergency," Sutter County Board of Supervisors Chair Karm Bains said in a statement. "This is a particularly important time because of the potential for a significant rise in river levels in the valley if the near-record snow pack in the mountains melts quickly due to warm rains."
Officials said Sutter County and the cities within rely on Code Red as a text, phone, and e-mail alert system. Residents can sign up for alerts by visiting the Sutter County Office of Emergency Management's website at www.bepreparedsutter.org, or by texting "SutterAlert" to the number 99411.
In the event of an emergency, residents may be evacuated by established zones. Residents can visit http://community.zonehaven.com to learn what their designated evacuation zone is.
Officials also encourage residents to avoid driving through flooded roadways.
“During floods, half of all drownings occur in vehicles. Turn around, don’t drown,” officials said.