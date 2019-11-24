The arrival of the holiday shopping season brings with it the unfortunate side effects of an increase in thefts and the need for residents to stay vigilant to avoid being victims.
Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said he doesn’t know why, but every year during the holidays he sees a significant increase in thefts.
His hypothesis is that with more people shopping and having packages delivered there are more opportunities for crimes to be committed. He said most criminals are opportunists who look for easy targets. He said the easiest opportunity for a criminal is a package left on a front door step.
“They want to go shopping in other people’s homes,” Smallwood said.
Instead of having a package delivered to a front door, Smallwood suggested making arrangements to have packages delivered to secure areas like a place of work or a lock box.
Katy Goodson, community policing coordinator for the Yuba City Police Department said via email that deliveries should be made to occupied locations or to a service that signs for a package and holds it safely.
Goodson encouraged residents to let law enforcement know if they notice any suspicious people or activity around delivery vehicles in their neighborhood.
In addition, Goodson said not to leave outgoing mail in a mailbox for an extended period of time and never mail cash.
The United States Postal Inspection Service echoed much of what law enforcement officials suggest to avoid mail theft in its list of six ways to protect mail and packages.
The list includes tips such as not leaving mail unattended, holding mail at a local post office if people are going out of town, ship using “hold for pickup,” customize delivery by providing delivery instructions, utilize postal service special services such as signature confirmation or registered mail and monitor the front door with a security camera system.
Smallwood said that people who are out shopping should also stay vigilant and keep a close eye on their credit cards as they shop to avoid their information being stolen.
A tip Smallwood suggested, for the end of the day, is to make sure homes and vehicles are secure – around 9 p.m. each night walk around the home and make sure door and windows are locked and check vehicles to make sure no items of value have been left inside and that they’re locked.