Temperatures are expected to rise to around the 105 mark today and stay that way through Friday until a relatively cool weather system moves into the north state over the weekend.
“We are seeing an upward trend in our forecast, so it’s going to be hot,” said National Weather Service Forecaster Brendon Rubin-Oster. “The true valley heat will reach its peak on Thursday around 106 degrees. There was a system coming from the Pacific Ocean that has weakened significantly, so it allowed a high-pressure ridge to strengthen over the southwest.”
Rubin-Oster said some parts of the state will likely have their hottest days of the summer during this weather pattern. This weekend, temperatures are expected to cool slightly, with highs in the low-90s or upper-80s.
Officials are urging those who have to be outside during the excessive heat warning to exercise caution.
“Heat illness can often affect you before you even realize it, so it’s important to be very aware of the signs,” said Homer Rice, health administrator for Yuba County Health and Human Services.
Some signs of heat illness include headache, dizziness or fainting; weakness and wet skin; irritability or confusion. If those signs occur, the best thing to do is cool off, rest and drink water to allow the body to recover, Rice said.
“You should normally drink approximately one cup of water per hour, but if you are working outside, change that to a cup of water every 15 minutes. Avoid high sugar drinks and limit alcohol intake,” he said. “If you work for an extended time outside, supplement your water with a sports type drink to replenish electrolytes and carbohydrates.”
The best way to ride out the heat is by staying in an air-conditioned space during the hottest parts of the day and by staying hydrated. Older adults, young children and people with chronic illnesses are more susceptible to extreme heat, he said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high temperatures are responsible for more deaths than hurricanes, lightning, earthquakes and floods combined every year.
After a brief cool-down over the weekend, forecasts show temperatures warming up again early next week, Rubin-Oster said.
River safety
Most of the region’s snowpack has already melted off for the year, aside from the snow that remains at the highest elevations. However, because of how extensive the snowpack was, area rivers remain extremely cold and can be hazardous if swimmers are not properly prepared, said Curt Aikens, general manager of the Yuba Water Agency.
“People looking to escape the heat and recreate along our waterways should be aware of extremely cold water temperatures, underwater hazards such as rocks and trees, uneven and slippery surfaces, strong river currents and changing water levels,” Aikens said.
Aikens said those looking to recreate along area rivers or local lakes should always swim with a buddy and never alone, wear a life jacket, be aware that water levels and speed change rapidly based on water releases from reservoirs and snowmelt; avoid alcohol when near the water; never leave a child unattended and to avoid distractions when watching children.